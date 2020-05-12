Commercial Seaweed Market Production and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2024

Global Commercial Seaweed Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Commercial Seaweed including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Commercial Seaweed investments from 2020 till 2024.

Global Commercial Seaweed market is forecasted to reach USD 23.7 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Global Commercial Seaweed market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Acadian Seaplants, CP Kelco U.S. Inc, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., Seasol International, Gelymar, Algaia, S.A among others.

Scope of the Report

Seaweeds are a group of photosynthetic non-flowering plant-like organisms (called microalgae) that live in the sea. These are categorized into three major groups based on their dominant pigmentation: red (Rhodophyta), brown (Phaeophyta) and green (Chlorophyta). Commercial seaweed market is also categorized by application as food & beverage, dietary supplements, pharma & medical and others.

Key Market Trends:

Higher Benefits with Enhanced Yield and Productivity

Agriculture is a critical sector for the livelihood of individuals and the stability of the overall global economy. Meeting the food needs and its productivity requirements in the future are of tremendous importance owing to the increasing global population. These requirements can be met through a set of innovations and technologies that have recently come up in support of the agriculture sector; one among them is using seaweed extract to boost agricultural production. Liquid seaweed extracts are complex and have demonstrated to possess novel mechanisms for increasing crop productivity. Moreover, the other benefits include improved root structures, improved plant development like flowering and leaf development and fruit set, and enhanced ability to tolerate plant disease and climatic stresses such as cold or drought. They also help in improving soil structure, soil water holding capacity and improved soil microbiology. The graph provided shows the market of seaweeds, taken by the source World Bank Group.

