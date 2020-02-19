Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Global Trends, Regional Growth, Industry Analysis by 2026

The growing use of satellite imaging services has fueled market growth. A report published by Allied Market Research says the global commercial satellite imaging market would grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026. The growing dependence on location-based services and vital applications in government and defense services are the major factors that fuel the growth of the global market.

Commercial satellite imaging for various industrial purposes to be highly trending. Several Space agencies are on the way to launch imaging satellites for a thorough examination of our planet.

The era of technological advancements has made it possible to easily access the images of our planet, with satellite imagery. With numerous advantages of satellite imagery, humans have found multiple ways of using it commercially. Industries including natural resources, federal, state and local agencies, construction, architecture, and engineering use satellite imagery for various applications. Environmental monitoring, mapping, weather prediction, and archeological surveys are some of the applications for which satellite imagery is used commercially. Since satellites revolve around the Earth, it becomes easy to capture the images repeatedly, to know every fluctuation. On the other hand, the satellite has a greater area of coverage and the digital information provided by it can easily be circulated. In addition, the comprehensive imagery provided by imaging satellites is also used by the government for public projects.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1751

Key players operating in the global commercial satellite imaging market include BlackSky Global LLC, European Space Imaging, Galileo Group, Inc., Harris Corporation, ImageSat International N.V., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Telespazio France, UrtheCast Corp, and others.

With growing advantages, several space agencies have initiated to launch more of imaging satellites for commercial uses and comprehensive monitoring. Recently, a new imaging satellite has been launched. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), on its 50th mission, launched its brand-new spy satellite, RISAT-2BR1 along with nine other foreign satellites. In which, six satellites are from the United States, and one each from Israel, Italy, and Japan, with an application range from remote sensing to earth imaging. Furthermore, the satellites were launched via the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). In addition, RISAT-2BR1 is applicable for military purposes, agricultural issues, and disaster management support. The mission has an age of five years. Moreover, the OSLV-C48 launch vehicle took off from Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Following the same trend of imaging satellites, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), a giant Japanese satellite and space industry declared to launch Japan’s eight Intelligence Gathering system (IGS) reconnaissance satellite via an MHI H-IIA satellite launch vehicle, in 2020. Furthermore, the operation would take off from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwest Japan. In addition, an electro-optical camera will be attached to the IGS satellite and it will connect to the already existed seven IGS satellites. The Japanese government follows the aim to place ten IGS satellites at any one time. Furthermore, the Japanese civil Earth observation satellites including the ASNARO system and commercial and allied imagery supplements the IGS imagery system.

Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1751

The satellite imagery has been through a long way to reach here. On the other hand, technological advancements providing higher resolutions have fueled commercial satellite imaging. Furthermore, with satellite imaging systems it has been easy to keep an eye on disastrous activities including natural calamities and military attacks. Moreover, satellite imaging provides the latest information regarding uncertainty and offers to take precautions to lessen the damage. On the other hand, a rise in the incorporation of new technologies would offer great opportunities to the commercial satellite imaging market.

Similar Reports:

Space Launch Services Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/space-launch-services-market

Small Satellite Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-satellite-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research