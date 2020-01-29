Commercial Satellite Imaging Market to Grow with a High CAGR

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Commercial Satellite Imaging Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Commercial Satellite Imaging and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Commercial Satellite Imaging, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- DigitalGlobe Inc.*
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Galileo Group Inc.
- Planet Labs Inc.
- SpaceKnow Inc.
- Skylab Analytics
- Harris Corporation
- BlackSky Global LLC
- ImageSat International NV
- European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH
- UrtheCast Corp.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Application:
- Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping
- Natural Resource Management
- Surveillance and Security
- Conservation and Research
- Others (Construction and Development, Disaster Management, and Defense and Intelligence)
Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By End-user:
- Government
- Construction
- Transportation and Logistics
- Military and Defense
- Energy
- Forestry and Agriculture
Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
