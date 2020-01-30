Commercial Roofing Materials Market Insights Analysis 2019-2028

According to a report published by Commercial Roofing Materials Market Report market, the Commercial Roofing Materials economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Commercial Roofing Materials market are discussed within the accounts.

market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the commercial roofing materials market on the global and regional level. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the commercial roofing materials market.

The report provides the size of the commercial roofing materials market in 2015 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2024. The size of the global commercial roofing materials market is provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market revenue and volume is defined in US$ Mn and Kilo Tons respectively. The market size and forecast for each product and application segment are provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types products. Market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market.

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market: Research Methodologies

Market estimates for this study have been based revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized quality of commercial roofing materials in each application and function has been considered. Demand for commercial roofing materials has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for commercial roofing materials in each application for its respective functions. The global commercial roofing materials market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Average selling price of commercial roofing materials products in the major countries has been taken into consideration to estimate regional and global revenue. Forecasts have been based on the expected demand from Commercial Roofing Materials applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of commercial roofing materials market, split into regions. We have initially determined the volume and price in every region for the commercial roofing materials market. Revenue has been determined with the help of volume and price derived from every region. Based on building type and materials type, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for commercial roofing materials. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of commercial roofing materials of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report are GAF, CertainTeed Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, Owens Corning Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, and IKO Industries Ltd. among others.

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market: By Building Type

Low Sloped Roofing

Steep Sloped Roofing

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market: By Materials Type

Single-Ply Products

Modified Bitumen Materials

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)

Built-Up Roofing (BUR)

Metals

Others

Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



