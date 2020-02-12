Commercial Robotics Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2017 -2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Commercial Robotics Market is accounted for $6.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $91.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for Commercial drones in agriculture and growth in military spending are the major factors influence market growth. However, higher Costs may hinder the growth of the market.

Robotics plays a crucial role in commercial applications, with many core operations being managed by robots. Commercial robots are dedicatedly programmed to accomplish any task that has been assigned to ease the complexities of bulk manufacturing. In the current stage, commercial robots have also been recognized as surveillance and monitoring mechanism that can significantly reduced the error occurrence.

By Application, Medical and Healthcare segment registered steady share during the forecast period. The healthcare professionals use robotics for many kinds of surgery and rehabilitation and also to handle time-consuming administrative tasks such as billing and claims processing. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities due totechnological advancements in healthcare sector.

Some of the key players in Commercial Robotics Market include iRobot Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp., Honda Motor Company, Limited, 3D Robotics Inc., Alphabet Inc., KUKA AG, Honda Motor Company, Limited, 3D Robotics Inc., Accuray, Inc., Amazon Robotics LLC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation and Omron Adept Technologies Inc.

Types Covered:

• Medical Robots

• Drones

• Field Robots

• Autonomous Guided Robotics

• Other Types

Environments Covered:

• Aerial

• Marine

• Ground

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Agriculture and Forestry

• Medical and Healthcare

• Defense, Rescue, & Security

• Marine

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

