Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Emerson Electric Company, Carrier Corporation, Danfoss, GEA Group, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was valued at USD 32.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 56.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2019 to 2026. The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years due to increasing purchasing power. The market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was valued at USD 32.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 56.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market include:

Emerson Electric Company

Carrier Corporation

Danfoss

GEA Group

Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration

Daikin

Johnson Controls

Bitzer