Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2026

Commercial kitchen exhaust ventilation system: A typical kitchen ventilation system includes an exhaust hood or canopy, ductwork, fan system, and a means of providing adequate makeup air (air that is lost through the ventilation process).

In the last several years, global market of commercial kitchen ventilation systems developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5%. In 2017, global revenue of commercial kitchen ventilation systems is nearly 1800 M USD.

The classification of commercial kitchen ventilation systems includes wall mounted canopy hoods, island canopy hoods, proximity hoods, eyebrow hoods, and the proportion of wall mounted canopy hoods in 2017 is about 38%.

Commercial kitchen ventilation systems are widely used in restaurants, hotels, hospitals, enterprises, schools and other field. The most proportion of commercial kitchen ventilation systems is restaurants, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 56%.

The Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems market was valued at 1830 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2430 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems.

⟴ Wall Mounted Canopy Hoods

⟴ Island Canopy Hoods

⟴ Proximity Hoods

⟴ Eyebrow Hoods

⟴ Other

⟴ Restaurants

⟴ Hotels

⟴ Hospitals

⟴ Enterprises

⟴ Schools

⟴ Others

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

