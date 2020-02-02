Commercial Greenhouse Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Richel Group SA, Argus Control Systems, Certhon, Logiqs B.V., Lumigrow

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Commercial Greenhouse Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Commercial Greenhouse market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Commercial Greenhouse market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Commercial Greenhouse players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Commercial Greenhouse industry situations. According to the research, the Commercial Greenhouse market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Commercial Greenhouse market.

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market was valued at USD 23.66 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 46.14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Commercial Greenhouse Market include:

Richel Group SA

Argus Control Systems

Certhon

Logiqs B.V.

Lumigrow

Agra Tech

Rough Brothers

Nexus Corporation

Hort Americas