Commercial Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and 2026 Forecasts Report

Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Commercial Equipment Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users. Global commercial equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 5.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Technogym, www.johnsonfitness.com., Precor Incorporated., Cybex International, Inc, Amer Sports, Keiser Corporation, Matrix Fitness, Promaxima, Life Fitness., YanreFitness com., Trinity Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MANGOGYMEQUIPMENT.COM GUANGZHOU MANGO FITNESS CO.,LTD; VIVA FITNESS. INDIA, PRO BODYLINE FITNESS, Crbnlife, RADHEY MOHAN INTERNATIONAL, Cosco (India) Limited., United Fitness, Aerofit, Gympac Fitness Systems Pvt Ltd among others.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Commercial Equipment report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall COMMERCIAL EQUIPMENT Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product (Treadmill, Free Weights, Exercise Cycles, Elliptical Machines, Others),

End- User (Gym, University and School, Community, Sports Center, Others),

Distribution Channel (Sports Goods Store, Specialty Sports Shops, Online Retailing, Discount Stores, Departmental Stores, Others)

The COMMERCIAL EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In May 2019, KPS Capital Partners, LP announced that they are going to acquire the fitness business from Brunswick Corporation which will include their Life Fitness brand as well. This acquisition will help the life fitness to get better technology, innovation and growth so they can provide better services to their customers and strengthen their position in the market

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth

Rapid urbanization and increasing pollution which are factor for ill health and stress; this factor drive the market growth

High cost of the commercial fitness equipment will restrain the market growth

Growth of used fitness equipment market will also hamper the growth of this market

One of the important factors in Commercial Equipment Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Commercial Equipment market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Commercial Equipment market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Commercial Equipment Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Commercial Equipment Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Commercial Equipment Revenue by Countries

10 South America Commercial Equipment Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Commercial Equipment by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

