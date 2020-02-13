Commercial Cyber Security Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2022

Commercial Cyber Security Market Overview

Cyber security has become an integral part of IT infrastructure. Business entities and individuals need security for their products and networks. Individuals need security to maintain privacy while businesses need it to fulfil corporate governance obligations. The inputs from individuals and business entities enable government organizations to chalk out rules and regulations that would strengthen and upgrade cyber security deployments. With increased cyber-attacks in the public as well as commercial sectors, companies have started investing in the commercial cyber security solutions.

Industries such as aerospace & defence, retail, healthcare, public, and BFSI are heavily investing in the cyber security market. The lack of consistency in security measures is one of the main factors hindering the market growth. The rise in the cyber-attacks in industry verticals such as banking and healthcare is one of the key reasons for the growth of commercial cyber security market.

The rising dependence of consumers on internet based applications such as online billing and online banking are few factors driving the commercial cyber security market growth. Cyber security plays a major role in offering security solutions for the users of smartphones, laptops, and tabs who are frequently targeted by cyber-attacks.

Market Analysis

According to Infoholic Research, the Worldwide Commercial Cyber Security Market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The Cyber Security market is fuelled by the rising incidence of cybercrimes worldwide. The unprecedented rise in cybercrimes, ransomware epidemic, deployment of billions of IoT device with insufficient protection and malwares affecting PCs, Laptops, smartphones are driving the need for better cyber security in government institutions, educational institutes and for individual consumers.

Geographic segmentation

The Worldwide Commercial Cyber Security Market is segmented by the following geographies – Americas – the US, Canada and Brazil, Western Europe- The UK, France and Germany, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)- China, India, Australia, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa (EEMEA). Each region is analyzed with respect to end users.

Americas and Europe are the leading cybersecurity revenue contributors. Asia-Pacific is gradually emerging as a promising market for cyber security providers. The growth in APAC will be driven by India, China and South East Asian countries which are increasingly facing cyber espionage by the developed economies.

Commercial Cyber Security Market by Verticals

The Worldwide Commercial Cyber Security market report provides a comprehensive review of commercial cyber security in terms of verticals such as Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, public, retail, healthcare, and IT & telecom.

Commercial Cyber Security Market by Security Types

Network Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Wireless Security

Application Security

End-point Security

Commercial Cyber Security Market by Solutions

Identity & Access Management (IAM)

Risk & Vulnerability Management

DDoS Mitigation

Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

Commercial Cyber Security Market by Service

Consulting Service

Managed Security Service

Integration Service

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market is covered in the report. Total 11 companies are covered.

The report includes a detailed competitive benchmarking of the leading industry players based on metrics such as company profile, financial health, business objectives, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

Key Vendors

Some of the key players included in the report are Cisco System, Check Point Software Technology, McAfee, Symantec Corp., BAE Systems Intelligence & Security, Ixtel Technologies, Argus Cyber Security, root9B Technologies, Nexusguard Limited, Cato Networks and PhishMe Inc.

Benefits

The Worldwide Commercial Cyber Security market report is of significance to the key stakeholders of the commercial cyber security market such as device manufacturers, OEMs, network providers, software providers, data security solution vendors, policy makers, standard development organizations, investor community, telecom, university researchers, blog writers, and technology magazines in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities in different regions

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the “Worldwide Commercial Cyber Security” Market with the aim to bring all cyber security stakeholders on a common platform. The report provides a detailed analysis of the commercial cyber security market in terms of security types, solutions, services and end-users. It information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape.

The report can also be tailored as per the specific information need of the users. The customization is available on countries, security types, and companies.

