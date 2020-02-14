Commercial Aircraft Parts Market Size and Forecast Report By 2022

Aircraft aftermarket parts are principally used in the maintenance and upgrade exercises on an airplane after it is produced (out of the factory). Since aircrafts remain in service for a long time, and have to comply with strict regulations, they must be maintained and repaired at various intervals. This requires a reliable supply chain of aftermarket parts to forestall or prevent aircraft on ground (AOG) situations.

After market parts are mainly utilized for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) activities and also as rotable scrap replacement. Aftermarket parts are always manufactured by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) as well as by the Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) vendors.

Market Dynamics

The major driver for growth of this market is a boom in the aviation industry and the subsequent demand for newer fleets in the Asia-Pacific region due to the boom.Cost-efficient solutions through aftermarket PMA parts and E-platform are also some of the drivers for this market. Also as the airlines keep on changing the air crafts according to the need of customers this also drives the market for aftermarket parts.

Delays faced due to the custom regulations of the different countries is the major challenge faced by this market.

Market Segmentation

The market for Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts is primarily divided by two categories, they are

1) By Parts

MRO Parts

Rotable Replacement Parts

2) By Type of Aircraft

Narrow-body

Wide-body

Regional Aircraft

Geographic Analysis

Unlike North America and Europe, which are very well associated by air, most nations in Asia-Pacific have restricted connectivity. Much of which has to do with the limited infrastructure and air traffic. However, due to the rising disposable income of the people in this region, air travel is fast becoming very popular. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region will hold the highest share in jet orders, and therefore is projected to be home for the largest aftermarket parts market at the end of the forecast period of 2022.

Key Players

There are a large number of companies that are involved in this market. Some of them are mentioned below;

Aventure Aviation, Honeywell, Lkd Aerospace, Atlantis Systems Corp., B/E Aerospace, Meggit, Parker Hannifin, Ajw Aviation, Lkd Aerospace, Eaton, Aar

