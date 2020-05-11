Command and Control Systems Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 43.9 Billion by 2025” in New Research

According to Market Study Report, Command and Control Systems Market 2020 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Command and Control Systems segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Command and Control Systems. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Command and Control Systems Market size is projected to grow from US$ 33.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 43.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. This report spread across 228 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 133 Tables and 61 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Command and Control Systems Market:

Raytheon Company (US)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

The Boeing Company (US)

L3Harris (US)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

Based on the installation type, the new installation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the addition of new troops, vehicles, aircraft, ships, among others. The new installation of command and control systems, especially in the airborne platform, is driving the market. For example, in December 2019, the Australian Department of Defense (DoD) awarded Boeing Defence Australia a contract worth USD 119 million for the development of an air battle space management capability system for the Royal Australian Air Force Base.

Based on the solution, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the command and control systems market in 2019.Software development for Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), signaling & traffic management, infrastructure safety & security management, and military situational awareness are driving the market for command and control systems. Additionally, the development of cloud-based software platforms for advanced command and control is also driving the market.

Based on the application, the commercial segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of command and control systems for ensuring the safety of industrial facilities, transportation and critical infrastructure are some of the main drivers for the command and control systems market. Additionally, the development of smart cities is also fueling the growth of this market.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the command and control systems market is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

By Designation: CL evel Executives–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%

By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%;and Middle East & Africa, and South America–5%

Competitive Landscape of Command and Control Systems Market:

1 Introduction

2 Major Players, 2019

3 Competitive Scenario

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Strength of Product Portfolio

6 Business Strategy Excellence

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 New Product Launches

7.2 Contracts

7.3 Expansions & Acquisitions

7.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

Reason to access this report:

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall command and control systems market and its segments. This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein command and control systems are used. This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

