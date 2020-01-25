Colocation to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2017 – 2025

Colocation Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Colocation market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Colocation market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Colocation market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale.

The readers of the Colocation Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate.

Global Colocation Market by Companies:

Key companies listed in the report are:

segmentation, and vendor landscape. It profiles prominent companies operating in the market along with their latest developments, business strategies, and contact information.

Global Colocation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The non-availability of strategic location for the data centers is translating into the greater adoption of cloud computing. The increasing implementation of cloud technologies is leading to the introduction of the concept of hybrid platform, which is an amalgamation of traditional and cloud colocation that eases the storage and management of data. This, in turn, is augmenting the market. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on improving business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities is creating a staggering volume of demand for colocation services. However, the high cost of initial start-up and the growing skepticism regarding the loss of direct control over the servers is limiting the global colocation market from realizing its utmost potential.

Global Colocation Market: Geographical Segmentation

The regions methodically examined in the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for a substantial share in the colocation market throughout the forecast period. The early adoption of cloud computing provides the region an edge over other regions. Rapid technological advancements and robust IT infrastructure are contributing to the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to progress at a brisk pace during the same period. The paradigm shift towards cloud technologies along with the overall increase in data production is providing a fillip to the growth of the region. Furthermore, the emergence of the region as a dynamic hub for e-trading is attracting global players to invest in the region. Countries such as Japan, India, China, and Taiwan will be the major contributors in the Asia Pacific market.

Global Colocation Market: Vendor Landscape

Players in the global colocation market are focusing towards offering products with unique scalability, data security, and cost-effectiveness in order to stay relevant. Key companies are investing large amounts in the research and development of new ways of securing and controlling data to stay ahead in the market. Some of the key players in the global colocation market are AT&T, Colt, Coresite, Digital Realty Trust, Dupont Fabros Technology, Equinix, IBM, Internap, Navisite, Verizon Terremark, and NTT Communications.

Global Colocation Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

