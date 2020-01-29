Colocation Market Forecast to 2020 | Analysis with Top Key Players: Equinix, Interxion Holding NV, SunGuard Availability Services

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Colocation Market – Global”, provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The exclusive report on Colocation Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM).

The market is segmented on the basis of retail solution and wholesale solution for colocation hosting. The retail solution consists of shared rack space, which is generally preferred by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The wholesale solution allows companies to have a dedicated rack space or floor space to host their servers. The retail colocation holds the highest market share in the colocation market. However, the wholesale colocation segment would exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The end-user market is segmented into SMEs and large organizations. Large organizations are further segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector utilities, telecommunication & IT and healthcare and life sciences. The share of large organizations is more as they opt for colocation services on a larger scale. However, it is expected that the SMEs would have a better growth potential as more small businesses would prefer retail colocation services.

List of Key Players

Equinix Inc

Interxion Holding NV

SunGuard Availability Services

CenturyLINK Technology Solutions

Verizon Communication Ltd

KDDI Telehouse Corporation

NTT data Corporation

American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc.

Telecity Group

Global Switch Corporation

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc.,

Digital Reality

Rackspace

Navisite, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This report forecast the prospects of the global colocation market based on market trends of 2014.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the global colocation markets with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities and challenges.

The report includes comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights about market dynamics.

Porter’s five forces model analysis provides inputs on the buyer and supplier potential and highlights the competitive structure of the market that would enable market players to devise effective plans and facilitate better decision making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of all stakeholders in the market.

SWOT analysis of key players of market draw out the essential strengths and potential opportunities in the market.

