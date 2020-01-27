Cold-pressed Juices Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Cold-pressed Juices market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Growth Dynamics

The growing inclination of consumers toward extraction methods that retain the essential vitamins and minerals is a key factor underpinning the steady evolution of the global cold-pressed juices market. Growing availability of cold-pressed juice brands for grocery stores and health stores is a key factor bolstering the expansion of the cold-pressed juices market.

Increasing popularity of clean-labeled cold-presses juices have created new avenues in developing markets. Several juice manufacturers tapping into new potential have started leveraging the attractiveness of cold-pressed juices to gain a competitive edge in the cold-pressed juices market.

Consumers in developing and developed regions are adopting healthier nutrition options, which is a crucial factor boosting the cold-pressed juices market. They are thus increasingly demanding juices with loads of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This has led to an extensive demand for cold-pressed juices made of vegetables.

Global Cold-pressed Juices Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the global cold-pressed juices market could be Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North America. Of these, North America has shown vast potential, propelled by rising demand for more nutritious beverages. Increasing awareness about clean labelling for beverages in the regional population is also bolstering revenues. On the other hand, Asia Pacific in recent years has shown vast propensity of growth in the global cold-pressed juices market.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Cold-pressed Juices market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

