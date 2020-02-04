Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies .

This report studies the global market size of Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market, the following companies are covered:

manufacturers in oral syrups would lead to the growth of the oral syrups segment in the global cold, cough and sore throat remedies market. An intake of oral syrups is suitable for all patients irrespective of their age. Particularly, oral syrups are prescribed mostly for children and elderly patients and this factor is creating a positive impact on the oral syrups segment.

Emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India and China represent the larger market for OTCs and generics. Pharmaceuticals industry in these countries is dominated by the private sector, where pharma companies can reap larger revenue from the strong sales of oral syrups.

The oral syrups segment is projected to grow in North America during 2016-2026

Oral syrups segment dominated the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market by doses type segment in terms of revenue in 2016, and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. Oral syrups segment is the most attractive segment in the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market, with attractiveness index of 1.5 over the forecast period. Revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 1.9% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2026. OTC cough syrups for children are receiving exceptional attention in the U.S. by regulators, physicians and parents due to safety concerns. In the last 3 years, FDA has withdrawn more than 200 cough syrups containing hydrocodone from the market.

In Latin America, revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 500 Mn by 2026. The segment is expected to record attractiveness index of 1.7 over the forecast period in Western Europe. Revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% over 2016–2026, to reach a market value of a little more than US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026 in the APEJ cold, cough and sore throat remedies market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.