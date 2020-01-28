Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market by Technology – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market size was 3590 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7190 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring.

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The key players covered in this study

Sensitech, Inc.

ORBCOMM

Testo

Rotronic

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Omega

Dickson

ZeDA Instruments

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

Duoxieyun

Controlant Ehf

Gemalto

Infratab, Inc.

Zest Labs, Inc.

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

SecureRF Corp.

Jucsan

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Pharma & Healthcare

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in China

7.3 China Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in India

10.3 India Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Sensitech, Inc.

12.1.1 Sensitech, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.1.4 Sensitech, Inc. Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Sensitech, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 ORBCOMM

12.2.1 ORBCOMM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.2.4 ORBCOMM Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 ORBCOMM Recent Development

12.3 Testo

12.3.1 Testo Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.3.4 Testo Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Testo Recent Development

12.4 Rotronic

12.4.1 Rotronic Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.4.4 Rotronic Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Rotronic Recent Development

12.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG

12.5.1 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.5.4 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Recent Development

12.6 Emerson

12.6.1 Emerson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.6.4 Emerson Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.7 Nietzsche Enterprise

12.7.1 Nietzsche Enterprise Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.7.4 Nietzsche Enterprise Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Nietzsche Enterprise Recent Development

12.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

12.8.1 NXP Semiconductors NV Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.8.4 NXP Semiconductors NV Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 NXP Semiconductors NV Recent Development

12.9 Signatrol

12.9.1 Signatrol Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.9.4 Signatrol Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Signatrol Recent Development

12.10 Haier Biomedical

12.10.1 Haier Biomedical Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.10.4 Haier Biomedical Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Haier Biomedical Recent Development

12.11 Monnit Corporation

12.12 Berlinger & Co AG

12.13 Cold Chain Technologies

12.14 LogTag Recorders Ltd

12.15 Omega

12.16 Dickson

12.17 ZeDA Instruments

12.18 Oceasoft

12.19 The IMC Group Ltd

12.20 Duoxieyun

12.21 Controlant Ehf

12.22 Gemalto

12.23 Infratab, Inc.

12.24 Zest Labs, Inc.

12.25 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

12.26 SecureRF Corp.

12.27 Jucsan

12.28 Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

