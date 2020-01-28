Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market by Technology – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market size was 3590 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7190 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337396
Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring.
Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The key players covered in this study
Sensitech, Inc.
ORBCOMM
Testo
Rotronic
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Emerson
Nietzsche Enterprise
NXP Semiconductors NV
Signatrol
Haier Biomedical
Monnit Corporation
Berlinger & Co AG
Cold Chain Technologies
LogTag Recorders Ltd
Omega
Dickson
ZeDA Instruments
Oceasoft
The IMC Group Ltd
Duoxieyun
Controlant Ehf
Gemalto
Infratab, Inc.
Zest Labs, Inc.
vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
SecureRF Corp.
Jucsan
Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Pharma & Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cold-chain-tracking-and-monitoring-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Pharma & Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size
2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in China
7.3 China Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in India
10.3 India Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Sensitech, Inc.
12.1.1 Sensitech, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.1.4 Sensitech, Inc. Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Sensitech, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 ORBCOMM
12.2.1 ORBCOMM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.2.4 ORBCOMM Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ORBCOMM Recent Development
12.3 Testo
12.3.1 Testo Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.3.4 Testo Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Testo Recent Development
12.4 Rotronic
12.4.1 Rotronic Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.4.4 Rotronic Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Rotronic Recent Development
12.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG
12.5.1 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.5.4 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Recent Development
12.6 Emerson
12.6.1 Emerson Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.6.4 Emerson Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Emerson Recent Development
12.7 Nietzsche Enterprise
12.7.1 Nietzsche Enterprise Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.7.4 Nietzsche Enterprise Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Nietzsche Enterprise Recent Development
12.8 NXP Semiconductors NV
12.8.1 NXP Semiconductors NV Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.8.4 NXP Semiconductors NV Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 NXP Semiconductors NV Recent Development
12.9 Signatrol
12.9.1 Signatrol Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.9.4 Signatrol Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Signatrol Recent Development
12.10 Haier Biomedical
12.10.1 Haier Biomedical Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction
12.10.4 Haier Biomedical Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Haier Biomedical Recent Development
12.11 Monnit Corporation
12.12 Berlinger & Co AG
12.13 Cold Chain Technologies
12.14 LogTag Recorders Ltd
12.15 Omega
12.16 Dickson
12.17 ZeDA Instruments
12.18 Oceasoft
12.19 The IMC Group Ltd
12.20 Duoxieyun
12.21 Controlant Ehf
12.22 Gemalto
12.23 Infratab, Inc.
12.24 Zest Labs, Inc.
12.25 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
12.26 SecureRF Corp.
12.27 Jucsan
12.28 Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337396
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155