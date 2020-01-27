Cold Chain Monitoring Market 2020 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

Report Title: – Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Cold Chain Monitoring Industry for 2020-2027.

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Cold Chain Monitoring Industry.

It provides the Cold Chain Monitoring industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Introduction , Cold chain monitoring is defined as the process of effectively planning, implementing, and controlling the flow and storage of perishable goods from the point of origin to the point of production, distribution, and consumption for temperature-controlled supply chain monitoring, or cold chain monitoring. This type of supply chain system is widely used by the chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries to monitor the transportation of the products, with the help of various hardware and software devices such as RFID devices, sensors, networking devices, and telemetry & telematics., The growing need for refrigeration in the pharmaceutical industry and the growing demand for fresh food and the need to reduce food wastage are factors expected to drive then growth of the global cold chain monitoring market during forecast period. However, maintaining temperature integrity throughout the supply chain is a limitation faced by the global cold chain monitoring market. , The market has been divided into various segments based on component, application, logistics, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. Hardware is further segmented into RFID devices, sensors, telemetry & telematics devices, and networking equipment. The services are further divided into professional services and managed services. By application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & healthcare, food & beverages, chemicals, and others. By logistics, the market is segmented into warehousing and transportation. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. , Based on the component, the segment hardware is led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 1902.4 million in 2017 and is expected to register a 8.3% CAGR in the forecast period. In the application segment, food & beverages generated the highest revenue of USD 1303.1 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% during forecast period. Based on the logistics, the warehouse segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2330 million in 2017 and is expected to register an 8.6% CAGR in the forecast period. , The global cold chain monitoring market is expected to reach approximately USD 7158.8 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.6% between 2017 and 2023

Get Free Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report at: https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-sample/es-193809/

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), ORBCOMM Inc. (US), Sensitech, Inc. (US), Berlinger & Co AG (Switzerland), Controlant (Iceland), Infratab Inc. (US), Monnit Corporation (US), Zest Labs Inc. (Ecoark Holdings) (US), and Elpro-Buchs A G (Switzerland)

Target Audience

Cold Chain Monitoring manufacturers

Cold Chain Monitoring Suppliers

Cold Chain Monitoring companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Purchase this Report with Full Access & Complete TOC at –https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/purchase/es-193809/

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Cold Chain Monitoring

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Cold Chain Monitoring Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Cold Chain Monitoring market, by Type

6 global Cold Chain Monitoring market, By Application

7 global Cold Chain Monitoring market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Cold Chain Monitoring market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

Get Special Discount @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-discount/es-193809/

About Us:

eSherpa Market Reports is the credible source for gaining the market research reports that will exponentially accelerate your business. We are among the leading report resellers in the business world committed towards optimizing your business. The reports we provide are based on a research that covers a magnitude of factors such as technological evolution, economic shifts and a detailed study of market segments.

Contact Us:

Name: Michael James

Phone: USA: +1 408 757 0560

Email: [email protected]

Organization: eSherpa Market Reports