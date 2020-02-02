Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- AmeriCold Logistics, Preferred Freezer Services Lineage Logistics Holdings, Nichirei Corporation, Snowman Logistics, Burris Logistics AGRO Merchants Group

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cold Chain Logistics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cold Chain Logistics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cold Chain Logistics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cold Chain Logistics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cold Chain Logistics industry situations. According to the research, the Cold Chain Logistics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cold Chain Logistics market.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market was valued at USD 203.55 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 652.55 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market include:

AmeriCold Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services Lineage Logistics Holdings

Nichirei Corporation

Snowman Logistics

Burris Logistics AGRO Merchants Group