Coiled Tubing Services Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Coiled Tubing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Coiled Tubing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337395

Coiled tubing refers to a continuous length of small-diameter steel pipe and related surface equipment as well as associated drilling, completion and workover, or remediation, techniques. Coiled tubing oilfield technology was initially developed for working on live, producing wells.

Coiled tubing technology is frequently used to deploy tools and materials through production tubing or casing while remedial work is performed on producing wells. Coiled tubing fulfills three key requirements for downhole operations on live wells by providing a dynamic seal between the formation pressure and the surface, a continuous conduit for fluid conveyance and a method for running this conduit in and out of a pressurized well.

Coiled tubing strength and rigidity, combined with its capability to circulate treatment fluids, offer distinct advantages in workover operations. In addition to drilling and completion operations, oil and gas companies are using coiled tubing to help fish for lost equipment and for conveying well logging tools.

Rise in exploration & production activities globally is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. Mounting demand for the oil and gas in transportation, power production, and other application activities, had led to the growth in the consumption of primary energy sources.

The global market is moderately consolidated. It experiences the presence of giant and large number of key industry participants across the value chain. Major companies operating in the market comprises of multinational conglomerates which includes E&P companies, individual equipment & oilfield service corporations, microseismic and proppants companies. The key players are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes (GE), Weatherford, Superior Energy, Archer, Calfrac Well Services, Cudd Energy Services (RPC), National Oilwell Varco, Pioneer Energy Services, PT Elnusa Tbk, Legend Energy, Smape S.r.l., Jereh Group and so on.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

In 2017, the global Coiled Tubing Services market size was 3510 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes (GE)

Weatherford

Superior Energy

Archer

Calfrac Well Services

Cudd Energy Services (RPC)

National Oilwell Varco

Pioneer Energy Services

PT Elnusa Tbk

Legend Energy

Smape S.r.l.

Jereh Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Well Intervention

Drilling

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Coiled Tubing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Coiled Tubing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coiled Tubing Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-coiled-tubing-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Well Intervention

1.4.3 Drilling

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Coiled Tubing Services Market Size

2.2 Coiled Tubing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Coiled Tubing Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Coiled Tubing Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Coiled Tubing Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Coiled Tubing Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Coiled Tubing Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Coiled Tubing Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Coiled Tubing Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Coiled Tubing Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Coiled Tubing Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Coiled Tubing Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Coiled Tubing Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Coiled Tubing Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Coiled Tubing Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Coiled Tubing Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Coiled Tubing Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Coiled Tubing Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Coiled Tubing Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Coiled Tubing Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Coiled Tubing Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Schlumberger

12.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.1.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.2 Halliburton

12.2.1 Halliburton Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.3 Baker Hughes (GE)

12.3.1 Baker Hughes (GE) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.3.4 Baker Hughes (GE) Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Baker Hughes (GE) Recent Development

12.4 Weatherford

12.4.1 Weatherford Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.4.4 Weatherford Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Weatherford Recent Development

12.5 Superior Energy

12.5.1 Superior Energy Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.5.4 Superior Energy Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Superior Energy Recent Development

12.6 Archer

12.6.1 Archer Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.6.4 Archer Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Archer Recent Development

12.7 Calfrac Well Services

12.7.1 Calfrac Well Services Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.7.4 Calfrac Well Services Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Calfrac Well Services Recent Development

12.8 Cudd Energy Services (RPC)

12.8.1 Cudd Energy Services (RPC) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.8.4 Cudd Energy Services (RPC) Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cudd Energy Services (RPC) Recent Development

12.9 National Oilwell Varco

12.9.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.9.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.10 Pioneer Energy Services

12.10.1 Pioneer Energy Services Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Coiled Tubing Services Introduction

12.10.4 Pioneer Energy Services Revenue in Coiled Tubing Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Pioneer Energy Services Recent Development

12.11 PT Elnusa Tbk

12.12 Legend Energy

12.13 Smape S.r.l.

12.14 Jereh Group

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337395

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155