Cognitive Data Management Market to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2027 | Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Cognitive Data Management Market: Summary

The Global Cognitive Data Management Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 19.7%, predicts forencis research (FSR).

Data management is a process to manage data as a valuable resource and it is the primary task in the IT sector. The cognitive data management contains the technological platform that is used in cognitive computing which is composed of machine learning, natural language processing, and speech recognition. Moreover, it is used to reduce the workload and to manage data. Also, it is used in the field of education and IT sector.

Cognitive Data Management Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for IoT Technology

The increasing growth for IoT technology is excepted to improve performance and reduce the workload of the organizations. In addition, it increases the amount of digital data and innovative analytics, and improves the data security. It also reduces administrative workloads and errors. Furthermore, it helps in resolving the issues of the organizations by optimizing the data, data protection, preservation, and privacy.

Hence, increasing demand for IoT technology is expected to surge the cognitive data management market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Cognitive Computing

Growing demand for cognitive computing results in both structured and unstructured data managements. It is also used to provide the most efficient and effective information from the stored data. However, it involves the real-time analysis of the data, which gives the ability to solve the problems. Also, it is used for managing the data operations across all the industries.

This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, which is anticipated to drive the cognitive data management market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Complexity and Privacy Issues

Some of the organizations are still finding it difficult to adopt the cognitive data management solutions due to data security issues. Furthermore, risks associated with the implementation of the cognitive systems hinder the market growth

Cognitive Data Management Market: Key Segments

Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud and On-premise.

and Based on Component: Solution and

and Based on Business Usage: Human Resource, Legal, Finance, and

and Based on End-User : BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Travel, Media and Entertainment, Government & Legal Services and

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis

Key Companies Covered

IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

com, Inc.

SAP SE

Informatica

Cognizant

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Infosys Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Other Key Companies

Cognitive Data Management Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Cognitive Data Management Market, By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

Cognitive Data Management Market, By Component

Solution

Data Integration

Data Readiness and Quality

Data Management Efficiency

Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Consultancy

Cognitive Data Management Market, By Business Usage

Human Resource

Legal

Finance

Marketing

Cognitive Data Management Market, By End-User

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Travel

Media and Entertainment

Government & Legal Services

Others

Cognitive Data Management Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

