Cognitive Data Management Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Attivio, CognitiveScale, Cognizant, DATUM, Expert System

Global Cognitive Data Management Market was valued at USD 541.41 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2354.17 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.06 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Cognitive Data Management Market include:

Attivio

CognitiveScale

Cognizant

DATUM

Expert System

HPE

IBM

Immuta

Informatica Infosys

Kingland Systems