Cognitive Computing Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Cognitive computing is executed through a computer-generated model mimicking the human process of thinking and cognitive ability in the form of simulation over a specialized platform. The process of transforming thoughts into simulation involves systems for self-learning, to extract unstructured data and churn out insightful analytics, to recognize patterns unable to be spotted by the human eye, and to process and identify language formation and structure behind it.

At present, the market is highly dominated by North America. The reason behind high market share of North America is the technological advancements and growing volume of unstructured data. Additionally, heavy investments in research & development from the leading vendors are also helping in the market to develop.

In 2017, the global Cognitive Computing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Computing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Computing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337378

The key players covered in this study

Google

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Expert System

SparkCognition

Cisco Systems

HPE

Palantir Technologies

Saffron Technology

ColdLight Solutions

CognitiveScale

Enterra Solutions

Numenta

Vicarious

CustomerMatrix

DataRobot

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Transportation

Retail

Energy & Power

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive Computing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cognitive Computing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Computing Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cognitive-computing-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.4.3 Machine Learning

1.4.4 Automated Reasoning

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Energy & Power

1.5.6 IT & Telecom

1.5.7 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size

2.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cognitive Computing Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Computing Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cognitive Computing Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft Corporation

12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Expert System

12.4.1 Expert System Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Expert System Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Expert System Recent Development

12.5 SparkCognition

12.5.1 SparkCognition Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.5.4 SparkCognition Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SparkCognition Recent Development

12.6 Cisco Systems

12.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.7 HPE

12.7.1 HPE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.7.4 HPE Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 HPE Recent Development

12.8 Palantir Technologies

12.8.1 Palantir Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Palantir Technologies Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Palantir Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Saffron Technology

12.9.1 Saffron Technology Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Saffron Technology Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Saffron Technology Recent Development

12.10 ColdLight Solutions

12.10.1 ColdLight Solutions Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cognitive Computing Technology Introduction

12.10.4 ColdLight Solutions Revenue in Cognitive Computing Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 ColdLight Solutions Recent Development

12.11 CognitiveScale

12.12 Enterra Solutions

12.13 Numenta

12.14 Vicarious

12.15 CustomerMatrix

12.16 DataRobot

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337378

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155