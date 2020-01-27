Cognitive Computing Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Cognitive computing is executed through a computer-generated model mimicking the human process of thinking and cognitive ability in the form of simulation over a specialized platform. The process of transforming thoughts into simulation involves systems for self-learning, to extract unstructured data and churn out insightful analytics, to recognize patterns unable to be spotted by the human eye, and to process and identify language formation and structure behind it.
At present, the market is highly dominated by North America. The reason behind high market share of North America is the technological advancements and growing volume of unstructured data. Additionally, heavy investments in research & development from the leading vendors are also helping in the market to develop.
In 2017, the global Cognitive Computing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Computing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Computing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Expert System
SparkCognition
Cisco Systems
HPE
Palantir Technologies
Saffron Technology
ColdLight Solutions
CognitiveScale
Enterra Solutions
Numenta
Vicarious
CustomerMatrix
DataRobot
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Machine Learning
Automated Reasoning
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Transportation
Retail
Energy & Power
IT & Telecom
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Computing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Computing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Computing Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
