Cognitive Assessment Market amounted to US$2.53 Bn in 2017 and is also estimated to reach US$17.08 Bn by 2025

According to a new market study entitled “Cognitive Assessment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

The employment landscape has transformed radically after the financial crisis of 2008. The global upsurge in internet users and the groundbreaking changes in human resource management industry have created a rich atmosphere for cognitive assessment service to propagate. Cognitive assessment service plays a vital role in the clinical assessment and recruitment process across the globe. Because age is the strongest risk factor for cognitive decline, the need for cognitive assessment is likely to rise proportionately. With increased access to computers and the Internet, particularly among older adults. Adoption of more flexible, device-independent deployment models with features ideal for self-assessment is propelling the cognitive and other internet based tests.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective Japan in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 34.3% during the forecast period

Clinical Research segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in cognitive assessment market during the forecast period.

Service segment dominated the cognitive assessment market in 2017, and the same is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period from 2018 – 2025.

Healthcare segment is foreseen to catalyze the demand for cognitive assessment across the globe.

Rise in aging population and increase in global research investment will act as major drivers for the continual growth in market size and commercial opportunity. Capitalize on the shifting trend from traditional pen and paper-based assessment to hosted tools is acting as a driver for the growth of the cognitive assessment market. Besides this, military and government deployment of cognition test in European countries also support market growth in near future.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-

Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Groupe SBT, ImPACT Applications, Thomas International Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Prophase, LLC, Cogstate Ltd., ERT Clinical, CogniFit, Neurocog Trials Inc., Bracket, Brain Resource, Posit Science Corp., Cogniciti, and Pearson Education among other.

The Cognitive Assessment Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global Cognitive Assessment Market on the basis of value and volume.

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cognitive Assessment Market.

Exploring the key dynamics of the global IT Staffing Market.

Highlighting important trends of the global Cognitive Assessment Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

Deeply profiling top players of the global Cognitive Assessment Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cognitive Assessment Market.

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

