Cognitive Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Amazon Web Services, Persado, SAS Institute, IBM Corporation, Intel

Global Cognitive Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 45.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43.02% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cognitive Analytics Market include:

Amazon Web Services

Persado

SAS Institute

IBM Corporation

Intel

HPE

Ipsoft

Google

Sinequa

Narrative Science

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications

Nokia

Cisco Systems