Coextruded Medical Tube Market Future Trends Landscape 2019 – 2027

Key Players Operating in Global Market:
The global coextruded medical tube market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several key players. A large number of manufacturers hold major share of the global coextruded medical tube market.
Key players in the market engage in the development of new products, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to consolidate their position in the market. For instance, in April 2018, Tekni-Plex Inc. acquired Dunn Industries Inc. It is a manufacturer of specialty exclusion tubing. In May 2017, Tekni-Plex launched thermoplastic microextrusion tubing. This is used in surgical application and neurovascular therapies. This has enabled the company to expand medical tubing portfolio. In December 2015, Pexco LLC acquired Precision Extrusion. Precision Extrusion offers a variety of products such as single lumen, multi lumen, and co-extrusion tubing. Leading players operating in the global coextruded medical tube market are:
- Lvd Biotech
- RAUMEDIC Inc.
- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
- Milacron
- Tekni-Plex
- AP Technologies Group Pte. Ltd.
- FBK Medical Tubing
- MDC Industries
Global Coextruded Medical Tube Market: Research Scope
Global Coextruded Medical Tube Market, by Product
- Single Lumen
- Multi Lumen
Global Coextruded Medical Tube Market, by Type
- Multilayered
- Stripped
- Others
Global Coextruded Medical Tube Market, by Material
- Resins
- Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)
- Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
- Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)
- polyetherimide (PEI)
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- Polymer
- Polyurethane
- Silicone
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Nylon
- Others
Global Coextruded Medical Tube Market, by Applications
- Catheters
- Coronary & Peripheral
- Neurovascular
- Others
- Drug Delivery
- Insulin Delivery
- Others
Global Coextruded Medical Tube Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
