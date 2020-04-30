Cochlear Implants Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2019 – 2027 | Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Sonova, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Medtronic

According to a new market research study titled ‘Cochlear implants market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type of Fitting, and End User. The global cochlear implants market is expected to reach US$ 4,124.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018.

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cochlear implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to growing geriatric population increase in number of patients suffering from hearing loss, and increasing R&D expenditures in medical device companies.

Get This Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001260/

Some of the prominent players operating in cochlear implants market are, Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Sonova, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Demant A/S, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon, and GN Hearing A/S.

Hearing loss among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. As per the national institute on aging, around one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 has hearing loss, and nearly half of those older than 75 has difficulty hearing. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050. The number of geriatric population is expected to grow significantly in Africa followed by North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Asia Pacific region.

Global cochlear implants market, based on the type of fitting was segmented into unilateral Implantation, Bilateral Implantation. Unilateral implantation segment led the market for cochlear implants in 2018, contributing a market share of 55.7% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. A cochlear implant is an auditory prosthesis which is surgically implanted into the cochlea (inner ear), and allows children who are deaf to develop oral speech and language.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100001260/

Many of the emerging countries are preferred location for medical tourism. Asia is one of the most preferred medical tourism destinations drawing increasing numbers of patients for treatment. Medical tourist visits Asia for plastic surgeries, weight loss surgeries, cochlear surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and orthopedic treatment. The cost of these surgical procedures is comparatively less than in emerging nations as compared to developed countries. According to the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, in 2017, Over 1,050,000+ healthcare travelers visited Malaysia for healthcare purposes. Also, India has witnessed a sudden increase in the number of patients coming to India for Cochlear implant surgery. Patients with hearing defects come to India mainly from the Middle East countries like Oman and Iran and from a few Western world countries.

Cochlear Implants in Thailand are performed by some of the most experienced and skilled surgeons. These hospitals have ground-breaking technology like robotic surgery, top-class medical amenities, and high-end infrastructure. All these facilities are accessible at affordable prices, making Thailand a preferred destination for cochlear surgery. The cost of surgery, after-care, and sightseeing are available at almost half the price when compared with the cost offered in the US or UK. Thus the low cost of surgeries, advanced technologies with less waiting time for procedures in the region is likely to boost the cochlear surgery and ultimately spur the demand for cochlear implants. Thus, the factors are likely to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001260/

Reasons To Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Cochlear Implants Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cochlear Implants Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Table of Contents

Introduction Cochlear Implants Market – Key Takeaways Cochlear Implants Market – Market Landscape Cochlear Implants Market – Key Market Dynamics Cochlear Implants Market – Europe Analysis Cochlear Implants Market Analysis – By Product Cochlear Implants Market Analysis – By Component Cochlear Implants Market Analysis– by Deployment Cochlear Implants Market Analysis– by End User Cochlear Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 Cochlear Implants Market – Industry Landscape Cochlear Implants Market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]