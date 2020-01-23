Coating Resins Market Trends and Segments 2019-2027

The global Coating Resins market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Coating Resins market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Coating Resins market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Coating Resins across various industries.

The Coating Resins market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global coating resins market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for coating resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, technology, and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global coating resins market. The global coating resins market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A, Allenex Netherlands B.V., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Celanese Corporation, and DIC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global coating resins market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each type, technology, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Coating Resins Market, by Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Epoxy

Vinyl

Amino

Polyester

Others (Polyaspartics, Silicones, and Fluoropolymers)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solids

UV cured

Others (including Powder Coatings)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Application

Architectural Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Wood Coatings

Protective & Marine Coatings

Others (including Can Coatings and Leather Coatings)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various types, technologies, and applications wherein coating resins are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the coating resins market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global coating resins market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The Coating Resins market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Coating Resins market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Coating Resins market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Coating Resins market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Coating Resins market.

The Coating Resins market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Coating Resins in xx industry?

How will the global Coating Resins market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Coating Resins by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Coating Resins ?

Which regions are the Coating Resins market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Coating Resins market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

