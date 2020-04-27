Coating Equipment Market Technology Advancements and Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026

Global Coating Equipment Market Research Report 2020 to 2026 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The global Coating Equipment market was valued at 13800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 21100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

Companies Mentioned are:-

Nordson Corporation, IHI Ionbond AG, IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., Sulzer Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Sata GmbH & Co. Kg, Graco Inc., Anest Iwata, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Wagner GmbH And Others.

Major end-use industries of coating equipment are automotive, industrial, and aerospace. In 2017, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the coating equipment market, owing to increased use of industrial coatings in heavy machinery as well as chemical and manufacturing industries. The specialty coatings applied by specialty coating equipment are long-lasting, uniform, and offer required finish. Increasing demand for industrial coatings from different end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the industrial segment of the coating equipment market during the forecast period.

This report segments the Global Coating Equipment market on the basis of types

Liquid Coating Equipment

Powder Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global Coating Equipment market is segmented into

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Industrial

Building & Infrastructure

Others

Further in the Coating Equipment Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Coating Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, price analysis of various Coating Equipment Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Coating Equipment Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Coating Equipment Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Coating Equipment Market-leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Coating Equipment Market, the contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of High-Frequency Spindle in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

This independent report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 150 tables and figures examining the Coating Equipment market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026.

The report provides a basic overview of the Coating Equipment market including definitions, classifications, applications and market chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Here are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Coating Equipment market:

Chapter 1: To describe Coating Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Coating Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Coating Equipment, in 2018 and 2020.

Chapter 3: To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Coating Equipment, for each region, from 2015 to 2020.

