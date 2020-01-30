Coated Papers Market Size: A Guide to Competitive Landscape and Key Players Analysis 2018 to 2028

Coated Papers Market – From Fact.MR’s Viewpoint

FMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the Coated Papers Market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end users, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect. This Coated Papers Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2018 to 2028 as the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the coated papers market are MPI Papers, Sona Papers Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries, Oji Holdings, Verso Corporation, Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America, Stora Enso Oyj, and UPM-Kymmene Oyj.

Regional Overview

The coated papers market can be segmented into region as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a large market for coated papers as a majority of the coated papers vendors such as Twin Rivers Paper, Packaging Corporation of America and Verso Corporation are based in the region. The increasing spending in European countries, such as UK, on packaging materials is driving the adoption of coated papers in the region. The growing popularity of printing materials in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the increasing consumer spending on products such as in coated papers. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of coated papers in these regions in the near future.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Global Coated Papers market segments

Global Coated Papers Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Coated Papers Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Coated Papers Market

Global Coated Papers Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Coated Papers Market

Coated Papers Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Coated Papers Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Coated Papers Market includes

North America Coated Papers Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Coated Papers Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Coated Papers Market Germany France UK Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Coated Papers Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Coated Papers Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Coated Papers Market

China Coated Papers Market

The Middle East and Africa Coated Papers Market GCC Countries North Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

