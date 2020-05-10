Coagulation Analysers Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019-2025

The global Coagulation Analysers market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Coagulation Analysers market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Rise in point of care testing in developed countries driving market revenue growth

Numerous point-of-care assays are available for various types of coagulation tests. These assays are easy to perform and their main advantage is that they possess a faster turnaround time than their laboratory counterparts. Portability, easy usage, and connectivity are the factors that are increasing the demand for point-of-care testing. In order to control the adverse effects of anticoagulation therapy, immediate results of coagulation testing are needed, and this demand is met by point-of-care testing. In various developed countries, self-testing of prothrombin by patients at home is popular. This type of testing provides accurate and quick results, leading to the growth of the global coagulation testing market during the period of assessment. Moreover, the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry has induced public and private groups to focus on the safety profile of such products, leading to the growth of the global coagulation testing market during the assessment period.

Regulatory challenges may restrain the market growth of coagulation analysers

Even though point-of-care testing has its obvious benefits, it still faces challenges such as increase in testing variability due to a less controlled testing environment, repeatability and reproducibility in results; and it also carries a risk of multiple infections due to blood borne pathogens. Moreover, stability testing and a lack of operator training in home care settings are some of the challenges likely to restrain the global coagulation analysers market.

Global coagulation analysers market analysis by product type

By product type, the standalone analysers segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 435 Mn in the year 2017, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 831 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Standalone analysers is the largest segment in the global coagulation analysers product type category.

