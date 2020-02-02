Cloud Storage Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Dropbox, IBM Corporation, VMware, Google, Oracle Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cloud Storage Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cloud Storage market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cloud Storage market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cloud Storage players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cloud Storage industry situations. According to the research, the Cloud Storage market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cloud Storage market.

Global cloud storage market was valued at USD 22.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 191.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cloud Storage Market include:

Dropbox

IBM Corporation

VMware

Google

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Hosting

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

EMC Corporation