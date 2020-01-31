Cloud Managed Service Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

The Cloud Managed Service Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Cloud Managed Service market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Cloud Managed Service Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Cloud Managed Service Market

Cisco, Ericsson, IBM, NTT Data, Huwaei, Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent, Fujitsu, DXC, NEC, Centurylink, Civica.

The global Cloud Managed Service Market to grow with a CAGR of +6.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Scope OF The Report

Cloud Managed Services provides skilled resources that augment in-house functionalities and IT infrastructure to be managed in collaboration with a third-party managed service provider (MSP) via cloud platforms.

Key Market Trends

Increasing adoption of managed services by SMEs, higher ICT spending, increasing adoption of big data analytics and need for companies to focus on their core business are the key factors driving the growth of cloud managed services market. Other factors include burgeoning proliferation of mobile devices and adoption of BYOD policies in various organizations. Due its seamless benefits such as organization control, cost and energy efficiency, and improved reliability, cloud managed services are gaining traction. Conversely, some of the major restraints of the market are concerns over privacy and security, high bandwidth cost and perception of cloud managed services resulting loss of control over the company’s infrastructure. APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period owing to rapid outsourcing IT related functions by enterprises across different industry verticals.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

-Increasing mobile device adoption will drive the growth rate of mobility services segment

-High security and increased service level will drive private cloud deployment with an expected CAGR of 16% during the forecasted period

-Customization along with reduction in IT costs will drive adoption in small and medium enterprises

-Increasing levels of data security will drive the growth of healthcare segment in the market

-Increased investment in cloud technologies by countries such as China and India will drive the Asia Pacific regional market growth rate

-The major industry players include Cisco Systems Inc., IBM, Verizon Communications Inc., Ericsson, and NTT Data Corporation

The Cloud Managed Service market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Cloud Managed Service Market on the basis of Types are

Managed Infrastructure, Managed Network, Managed Security, Managed Data Center, Managed Mobility Services

On The basis Of Application, the Global Cloud Managed Service Market is Segmented into

BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and utilities

Regions Are covered By Cloud Managed Service Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

