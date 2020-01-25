Cloud ITSM Market – Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

Cloud ITSM Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cloud ITSM is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cloud ITSM in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cloud ITSM Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

The growth of digitalization across multiple industries has paved way for multiple developments across the global cloud ITSM market.

ServiceNow provides value-added services for cloud ITSM, and has emerged as a key vendor in the market. The agility and speed of cloud ITSM services provided by the company have helped it in attracting a large consumer base. Furthermore, the success stories of the company’s services have played an integral role in its popularity. A number of businesses that previously underscored ServiceNow’s services have now become regular consumers to the company.

The need for developing a strong net of security across large businesses has played to the advantage of the market players. The market vendors are focusing on developing effective cloud-based solutions that can help in garnering the attention of the masses. It is also true that the need for improved monitoring of stored data is an indispensable requirement across large companies.

Some of the leading vendors in the global cloud ITSM market are:

Cherwell Software (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Ivanti (US)

Hornbill (UK)

Citrix Systems (US)

Axios Systems

Global Cloud ITSM Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Cyber Attacks

The need for a common portal to access sharable information has necessitated the presence of cloud hosting platforms. There is tremendous demand for securing key assets and information of companies, individuals, and entities. Information stored on hardware devices is at a risk of being lost to cyberattacks and unanticipated system failures. Hence, cloud ITSM has emerged as a panacea for the commercial and industrial sectors. The rapid digitalization of processes within key industries is a key standpoint from the perspective of market growth. Moreover, rising incidence of cyberattacks and intrusions have also driven companies towards the use of cloud ITSM platforms.

Business Growth and Corporate Ethics

There is a large playfield of opportunities floating in the global cloud ITSM market. The market vendors are projected to tie up with large business units in order to develop a permanent consumer base. Moreover, the relentless efforts made by government authorities to standardize business processes has also aided market growth. State-level planning authorities have been quick to adopt digital platforms for accelerated integration of key services. Besides, development of databases for analytic testing across business entities has also driven market demand.

