Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025: International Company’s – Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, EMC, HP, CA Technologies

All information provided in the report is derived from trusted industrial sources. Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market research reports finds market figures between 2020 and 2025. The market will exhibit remarkable CAGRs in the aforementioned period.

Overview of Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market:

This report studies the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

According to the market report analysis, the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) service provides secure and identity-based access to various industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, education, and others. The Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) services help various industrial verticals to manage security by permitting employee access with a user provision, multi-factor authentication, access management, directory management and few other services, thereby preventing the misuse of financial and corporate data.

The Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is segmented on the basis of Service, Industry Vertical, Deployment Type and Region. Based on the Service, the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is sub-segmented into User Provisioning, Access Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Single Sign-on, Directory Services, Password Management, Governance & Compliance Management and others. On the basis of Industry Vertical, the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is classified into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education, Retail and others. Based on the Deployment Type, the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is sub-segmented into Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: IBM, Microsoft, CA Technologies, Dell Secure Works, Oracle, Intel, EMC Corporation, HP, Sailpoint Technologies and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Big Industry News:

Oracle (July 30, 2019) – Asia’s Digital Businesses Getting A Data Driven Edge From Rapidly Adopting Oracle Autonomous Database – A growing number of Asia Pacific’s business are turning to Oracle Autonomous Database– the industry’s first self-driving, self-securing, self-repairing database—as they seek to gain deeper data driven insight, faster than ever before.

In particular, in the last quarter, it has been embraced by companies at the forefront of driving digital transformation in areas such as electronic payments by organisations including VeriTrans in Japan and AsiaPay in Hong Kong, TV-commerce by the likes of SK Stoa in Korea, in electronic contracts being leveraged by FaDaDA in China, and digital change consultancies like Zhongkai Wisdom Government Software, in China and Huron Consulting in India.

Chris Chelliah, Group Vice President and Chief Architect, Technology and Cloud Platform, Oracle Asia Pacific, said: “The answer is in the data! We continue to see rapid adoption of Oracle Autonomous Database as businesses of all sizes and across all industries recognise the power of data and the autonomous database. Many are at the cutting edge of the digital economy and are actively addressing critical areas such as e-payments, electronic signatures and delivering more personalized services for our customer’s customer. This last quarter alone we saw 5000 new companies trialling it globally and many of the brands we added have never used the Oracle database before. And with our new cloud interoperability partnership with Microsoft plus our Generation 2 cloud infrastructure data centers now starting to come online in Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and Sydney, we expect these numbers to grow.”

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Report 2020

1 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Product Definition

2 Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business Revenue

2.3 Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business Introduction

3.1 IBM Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business Introduction

3.2 Microsoft Corporation Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business Introduction

3.3 CA Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business Introduction

3.4 Dell Secure Works Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business Introduction

3.5 Oracle Corporation Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business Introduction

3.6 Intel Corporation Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business Introduction

……………….

