Connected Motorcycle Market by Service (Driver Assistance, Safety, Vehicle Management & Telematics, Infotainment, Insurance) – Global Forecast to 2027

The Global report on “Connected Motorcycle Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Connected Motorcycle Market is projected to grow from US$ 39 Million in 2019 to US$ 912 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 48.3%. This report spread across 172 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 165 Tables and 51 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Connected Motorcycle Market:

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Vodafone (UK)

Starcom Systems (UK)

Continental AG (Germany)

“Demand for vehicle management & telematics services is likely to drive the growth of the connected motorcycle market during the forecast period.”

The demand for vehicle management solutions would increase during the forecast period due to the wide usage of low-cost Bluetooth modules in automotive and need for easy access to electric motorcycle battery status and timely diagnosis of high-performance engines. Low-cost Bluetooth modules can be easily integrated into budget segment motorcycles. Hence, connectivity services are not limited to high-end premium motorcycles. Budget motorcycles would offer limited but essential services to attract new customers.

“Asia Pacific connected motorcycle market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific region comprises major motorcycle markets such as China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The region accounted for more than 90% of the global motorcycle sales in 2018. As two-wheelers are a preferred mode of transportation due to affordability and low maintenance, Asian countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam have a high motorcycle penetration. Mid and budget segment motorcycles dominate the market in these countries.

“Europe is estimated to be the largest connected motorcycle market in 2019.”

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for connected motorcycles in 2019. Leading OEMs such as BMW Motor rad and Triumph Motorcycles have introduced connected motorcycles. These companies plan to launch an increasing number of connected motorcycles in 2020. Triumph Motorcycles plans to introduce connectivity services in upcoming models such as Street Triple RS, Tiger 900 GT, Street Triple R& RS, and Speed Triple S & RS.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: OEMs – 21%, Tier I – 69%,and Tier II& III – 10%,

By Designation: CXOs – 31%, Manager – 49%,and Executives – 20%

By Region: North America – 42%, Asia Pacific – 27%, Europe – 21%, LATAM -6%, and Rest of the World- 4%

Competitive Landscape of Connected Motorcycle Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Winners vs Losers

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 New Product Developments

7.2 Collaborations

7.3 Partnerships/Contracts

7.4 Acquisition/Merger

Reason to access this report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall connected motorcycle market. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.