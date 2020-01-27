Cloud Emulsions Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

About global Cloud Emulsions market

The latest global Cloud Emulsions market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Cloud Emulsions industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Cloud Emulsions market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global cloud emulsions market has been segmented as –

Acacia Gum

Modified Starch

Others

On the basis of application, the global cloud emulsions market has been segmented as –

Non-alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages

On the basis of region, the global cloud emulsions market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Most of the beverage emulsions including cloud emulsions are traded under the HS code 3302 group Mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures, incl. alcoholic solutions, based on one or more of these substances, of a kind used as raw materials in industry; other preparations based on odoriferous substances, of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages. Exhibit 1 indicates the import shift of mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures in the year 2016 from 2010, indicating improved import share in France and other countries.

Volume-wise non-alcoholic beverages will be the primary consumer of cloud emulsions. Among the sub-segments of non-alcoholic beverages, still drinks is projected to be a major consumer for cloud emulsions over the forecast period. Alcoholic beverages application for cloud emulsions is projected to grow at a moderate rate, as the flavored inclusions along with cloud emulsions in alcoholic beverages is still limited across the world.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan will continue to dominate the cloud emulsions market in terms of growth rate over the forecast period owing to high production and consumption concentration. Europe is estimated to hold a major share in the cloud emulsions market with presence of major producers of cloud emulsions like Givaudan and Tate and Lyle. North America also has a considerable share in the cloud emulsions market following Europe with presence of major players including Sensient Technologies Corporation and Ingredion.

Global Cloud Emulsions Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cloud emulsions market are Sensient Technologies Corporation, Döhler, Ingredion, GLCC Co., FISA, Kerry Group, D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc., Frutarom, Mother Murphy’s, Archer Daniels Midland, CAROTEX Flavours, and Stepan Company.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Positive growth is projected for the cloud emulsions market over the forecast period. Increasing consumer demand which varies across various sub-segments in the beverages industry has compelled to include various ingredients specific to the beverage color, flavor and nature. Traditional demand has been to clouding agents which usually become unstable during storage, for which stabilizer and weighting agents were added. However, with advancements in food and beverage processing technology, there are cloud emulsions available which do not need additional weighting and stabilizing agent and thereby rendering profits to the beverage manufacturers.

Exhibit 2 depicts major influencing factors for cloud emulsions market. Changing consumption patterns and growing demand for natural, innovative beverages has encouraged beverage manufacturers to include cloud emulsions in their products to cater their consumers better.

Acquisition is the commonly adopted strategy by the major players in the cloud emulsions market which has laid a framework for all their operations and activities.

Cloud Emulsions Market: Key Industry Developments

In 2017, the company acquired TIC Gums Incorporated, a US-based company that provides advanced texture systems to the food and beverage industry. TIC Gums enables food innovation by combining several types of texturizers into systems that work synergistically in foods and beverages. The company has access to a variety of agriculturally derived ingredients, such as gum acacia and guar, which form a major portion in beverage emulsions market. These nature-based ingredients form the foundation for innovative texture systems and allow for clean label reformulation.

In 2017, Givaudan, the global leader in flavours and fragrances, announced that it is acquiring Vika B.V. to strengthen its portfolio of natural dairy solution.

In 2014, the company completed the acquisition of WILD Flavors GmbH, a producer and supplier of natural ingredients. The acquisition of WILD Flavors enabled the company to offer specialty ingredients to its customers, which are high-value products.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in cloud-emulsions market report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the source and applications of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in cloud emulsions report include:

An overview of the cloud emulsions market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the cloud emulsions market and its potential

Cloud emulsions Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the cloud emulsions market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the cloud emulsions market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the cloud emulsions market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

