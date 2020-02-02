Cloud Communication Platform Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, Avaya, Twilio, West IP Communication, Plivo

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cloud Communication Platform Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cloud Communication Platform market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cloud Communication Platform market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cloud Communication Platform players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cloud Communication Platform industry situations. According to the research, the Cloud Communication Platform market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cloud Communication Platform market.

Global Cloud Communication Platform Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.87 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cloud Communication Platform Market include:

IBM Corporation

Avaya

Twilio

West IP Communication

Plivo

Nexmo

8X8

Cisco Systems

Netfortris

Telestax