Cloud Collaboration Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM, Google, Com, Oracle Corporation, Box

Global Cloud Collaboration Market was valued at USD 22.43 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 60.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Global Cloud Collaboration Market was valued at USD 22.43 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 60.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cloud Collaboration Market include:

IBM

Google

Com

Oracle Corporation

Box

Cisco Systems

Intralinks Holdings

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation