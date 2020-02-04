Cloud Billing Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Cloud Billing Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Cloud Billing industry.

The cloud billing market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, service delivery, service, end-use vertical, and geography. By service delivery, Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) are the segments of the market. On the basis of deployment model, on-premise and hosted are the segments of the global cloud billing market. On the basis of service, account management, revenue management, customer management, and integration are the segments of the market. By end-use vertical, banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), public sector and utilities, information technology and media, retail, telecommunication, healthcare, and transportation and logistics are the segments of the cloud billing market. Geography-wise, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are segments of the market.

The report provides a vendor landscape of the global cloud billing market with a detailed competitive profile of leading companies operating in the market. Some of the leading companies operating in the global cloud billing market are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Aria Systems, Cerllion Technologies Ltd, Comarch SA, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, SAP AG, Amdocs Ltd, BMC Software Inc., CGI Group Inc., Comverse Inc., Mphasis, and Oracle Corporation among others.

