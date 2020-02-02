Cloud Billing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Computer Sciences Corporation, AWS, IBM, NEC Corporation, Amdocs

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cloud Billing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cloud Billing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cloud Billing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cloud Billing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cloud Billing industry situations. According to the research, the Cloud Billing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cloud Billing market.

Global cloud billing market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.90% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cloud Billing Market include:

Computer Sciences Corporation

AWS

IBM

NEC Corporation

Amdocs

Oracle Corporation

CGI Group

Zuora

Aria Systems

Acronis International GmbH

Key Innovators