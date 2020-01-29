Cloud-based VDI Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with key players like Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell Technologies

Cloud-based VDI Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected year. Cloud-based VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) is a virtualization technology that hosts a desktop operating system on a server in the data center. Through cloud VDI the desktop image over a network is delivered to an end-point where the user can interact with the OS as if it is running locally, and cloud-based VDI offers enhanced security features. The increase in digitization is supporting the growth of the cloud based VDI market.



MARKET DYNAMICS

The growth of cloud-based VDI market is highly influenced by the driving factors such as increasing adoption by financial institutions due to enhanced security, decrease in infrastructure cost. However, high complexities associated to cloud VDI infrastructure is the primary factor that might hinder the growth of cloud-based VDI market. The increasing demand for cloud VDI in BFSI market is creating opportunities for companies providing cloud-based VDI to gain more revenue.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cloud-based VDI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud-based VDI market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, enterprise size, end-user and geography. The global cloud-based VDI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud-based VDI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cloud-based VDI market.

Companies profiled in this report includes, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Ncomputing, Nutanix, Parallels International Gmbh, Vmware

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cloud-based VDI market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, and industrial vertical. On the basis of the deployment type the market is segmented as Private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segment as BFSI, education, healthcare, government, it telecom, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cloud-based VDI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cloud-based VDI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting cloud-based VDI market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cloud-based VDI market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the cloud-based VDI market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cloud-based VDI market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cloud-based VDI in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cloud-based VDI market.