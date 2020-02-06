Cloud Based Storage Market Expecting Huge Growth during 2020-2025 Focusing on Leading Players Google, Dropbox, Microsoft, Box, PCloud, Mega Limited
Cloud storage is a cloud computing model in which data is stored on remote servers accessed from the internet, or “cloud.” It is maintained, operated and managed by a cloud storage service provider on a storage server that are built on virtualization techniques.
Cloud Based Storage Market from the depth perspective of all the ongoing trends that are affecting the market and are important to be understood are studied. These trends are geographical, economic, socioeconomic, political, cultural, political, and many other are studied. The overall effect on the consumer preferences will have a major say on the market working in the years to come.
Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Google, Dropbox, Microsoft, Box, PCloud, Mega Limited, Amazon, SpiderOak, EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, HP Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, VMware
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Software
- Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
- Enterprise
- Government
- Personal
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
