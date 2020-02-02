Cloud-Based PLM Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Aras, Arena Solutions, Autodesk

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cloud-Based PLM Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cloud-Based PLM market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cloud-Based PLM market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cloud-Based PLM players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cloud-Based PLM industry situations. According to the research, the Cloud-Based PLM market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cloud-Based PLM market.

Global Cloud-Based PLM Market was valued at USD 18.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 76.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.90% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Cloud-Based PLM Market include:

Oracle Corporation

Accenture

Aras

Arena Solutions

Autodesk

Collaborate Cloud

Dassault Systems

Infor

PTC

SAP SE

Siemens AG