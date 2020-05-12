Cloud-based Database Security Market Research on Technology Advancements 2020

Global Cloud-based Database Security Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Cloud-based Database Security including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Cloud-based Database Security investments from 2020 till 2024.

The cloud-based database security market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period 2019-2024.

The Global Cloud-based Database Security market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, Fortinet Technologies Inc., Intel Security Group, McAfee Inc., Oracle Pvt. Ltd, Imperva Inc., NetLib Security Inc., The Hewlett-Packard Company, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Informatica LLC, Voltage Security Inc., Axis Technology LLC, Amazon Web Services among others.

Scope of the Report

With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict approval and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, manufacturing, etc. is increasing. Enterprises are spending on different deployment modes as per their CAPEX to meet the security needs.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market

– With increasing patient records and multi-cloud, there is a need for greater attention to security, compliance, and privacy.

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.

– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019,

– Google has a strong history in big data, analytics, and machine learning, culminating in the launch of their Google Health API.

– As multi-cloud access increases, we can expect healthcare organisations to use Google Cloud’s expertise while also consuming services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud for computing and data storage to meet the unique needs of their business.

The key insights of the Cloud-based Database Security Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cloud-based Database Security market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Cloud-based Database Security market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Cloud-based Database Security Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Cloud-based Database Security Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Cloud-based Database Security Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Cloud-based Database Security industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

