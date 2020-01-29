Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Oracle (US), 8×8, Inc. (US), Five9, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Genesys (US)

Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.39 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 52.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The cloud-based contact center plays the vital role in contact center technology sector. The interaction in cloud contact is made through voice, email, social media and the web accessible from virtually anywhere. It has its wide application in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, manufacturing, telecommunication and ITES, and others.Faster deployment, scalability, and flexibility and cloud compliance requirements may act as the major driver in the growth of cloud-based contact center market. On the other hand high initial investment may hamper the market.

Request Exclusive Free PDF Sample Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cloud-based-contact-center-market&DP

Major companies operating in the Cloud-Based Contact Center market

Oracle (US), 8×8, Inc. (US), Five9, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Genesys (US), NICE Systems Ltd. (Israel), NewVoiceMedia (UK), 3CLogic.com. US), RingCentral, Inc., Aspect Software (US), (US), Empirix (US), InVision Software, Inc., Intelenet Global Services, VitalPBX, Aircall, Arbeit Software. (USA), 3CX, Atos SE (Germany), Vocalcom (France), Huawei Cloud and other.

Segment Analysis

The Cloud-Based Contact Center research report segment had a significant market share and this trend is expected to continue over the Forecast period. Other factors like Market drivers, Restraints and Drivers.

By Solution

ACD

APO

Dialers

IVR

CTI

Reporting & Analytics

Security

By Service type

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Call routing and queuing

Data integration and recording

Chat quality and monitoring

Real-time decision-making

Workforce Optimization (WFO)

By Organisation Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods and retail

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Others Transportation and logistics Education)



Further, this report classifies the Cloud-Based Contact Center market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Market Dynamics

This Cloud-Based Contact Center report includes the Market Dynamics which analyzes the drivers and restraints of the market and takes into account the various factors such as market obstacles, logistics, political and regulatory constraints or policy support. The most relevant factors are identified and qualitatively described in this Section.

Market Drivers:

By Improved business continuity, this act as a driver to the Market.

Cloud compliance requirements, this act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints:

Due to high initial investment, this act as restraints to the market.

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. The report analyzes the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Cloud-Based Contact Center report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

We at Data Bridge Market Research provide syndicated as well as customized reports along with short and long term consulting services pertaining to your requirements; offering accurate analysis, post precise data mining and analysis of information gathered. Adding to that, our offerings also include customized data pack, proposing market sizing in an Excel/PDF/PPT/Word format as per the need of our consumers.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]