Cloud Backup Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Asigra, Carbonite, Datto, Efolder, Iron Mountain Incorporated

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cloud Backup Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cloud Backup market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cloud Backup market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cloud Backup players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cloud Backup industry situations. According to the research, the Cloud Backup market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cloud Backup market.

Global cloud backup market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.90% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=1710&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Cloud Backup Market include:

Asigra

Carbonite

Datto

Efolder

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Veeam Software

Acronis International GmbH

Barracuda Networks

IBM

Carbonite

Druva Software

Microsoft

Symantec