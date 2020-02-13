Cloud Automation Market Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2022

Overview

Increased adoption of advanced technologies in the enterprise landscape has increased workloads. Balancing the workload and reducing operational costs has become the prerogative for enterprises to achieve higher revenue and ensure customer satisfaction. Cloud automation and orchestration have become a sought-after trend in the cloud computing market. Cloud Automation technologies speed up all processes related to cloud computing and make them more efficient with several software automation tools which are installed directly on the virtualization platform and managed through an intuitive interface.

The adoption of cloud automation tools in various industry verticals will help to improve operational efficiency, reduce operational costs, improve business agility and improve productivity.

Market Analysis

The Worldwide Cloud Automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Increased adoption of cloud is increasing the demand for various cloud automation solutions such as automated cloud recovery, automated cloud migration and automated cloud dev/test.

The segments evaluated in the Worldwide Cloud Automation Market report include deployment models, services, solutions, verticals, and regions. The deployment models include private, public, and hybrid. In the cloud automation market, public cloud continues to witness a healthy growth. Private cloud is expected to hold the second position followed by hybrid cloud in the cloud automation market.

Geographical segmentation

The regions covered in the report are North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Further, each region is analyzed based on leading countries – the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Poland, Russia, the UK, Germany, India, Singapore, China, GCC, Africa and Others.

Segmentation by Deployment Mode

The market is analyzed with respect to the three deployment modes – Public, Private and Hybrid cloud.

Segmentation by Services

Strategic Advisory & Consulting Service, Management & Maintenance Service and Implementation Service are the three service types analyzed in the report.

Segmentation by Solutions

The market has been assessed in terms of three solutions – Automated Cloud Dev/Test, Automated Cloud Migration and Automated Cloud Recovery.

Segmentation by Verticals

The market has been studied by the following verticals- BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom, Energy & Utilities and Transportation.

Key Vendors

The key players covered in the report are Cisco System, Inc., Dell, IBM, EMC Corporation, HP, CA Technologies Inc. etc.

Competitive Analysis

The Worldwide Cloud Automation Market report gives an opportunity to the players to improve their current business approach by providing strategic intelligence about the competition. Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market is covered in the report.

The report includes a detailed competitive benchmarking of the leading industry players based on metrics such as company profile, financial health, business objectives, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

Benefits

The report provides insights on industry trends in cloud automation. The report discusses the business opportunities for the various key stakeholders in the cloud ecosystem by providing an in-depth analysis of various cloud deployment models, adoption, demand, deployment model/services/solutions, market revenue forecasts for the next 6–7 years.

The Worldwide Cloud Automation Market report provides complete details about major trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities within each industry vertical. These business insights help the key stakeholders to understand the current and future market outlook to focus/expand/invest in cloud deployment/services and target specific verticals to offer the cloud solutions. The report provides details about the usage and adoption rate of cloud deployment models in various industries.

The report can also be tailored according to the user’s requirement. The customization of the report is available based on countries, vendor profiles, managed services types and verticals.