Closed System Transfer Devices Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Equashield LLC., BD Medical, B. Braun Medical ICU Medical, Teva Medical, Corvida Medical

The Closed System Transfer Devices market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. According to the research, the Closed System Transfer Devices market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market was valued at USD 308.96 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market include:

Equashield LLC.

BD Medical

B. Braun Medical ICU Medical

Teva Medical

Corvida Medical

Hospira (acquired by Pfizer)

Yukon Medical