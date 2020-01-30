Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2026

Indepth Read this Clinical Oncology Next-generation Sequencing Market

competition landscape of various key players in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market.

Various key players in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market manufacturer several products for the sequencing of DNA. The strengths and weakness of various companies have been covered in the report.

The report also focuses on the research methodology being adopted by researchers for the estimation of the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in different geographies.

Global Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Segmentation

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Product Type

Sequencing Platforms

Sequencing Products

Kits and Reagents

Services

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Technology

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Pyro-Sequencing

Synthesis Sequencing (SBS)

Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Ligation Sequencing

Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing

Nano-Pore Sequencing

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Application

Whole Tumor Genome Sequencing

Whole Tumor Exome Sequencing

Targeted Tumor Genome Profiling

Tumor Transcriptome Sequencing

Tumor-normal Comparisons

Others

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by End User

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Research Organizations

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

